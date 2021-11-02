Search

02/11/2021

Adejinmi seeks recruitment of dedicated Longford County Council dereliction officer

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford could soon have its own dedicated specialist in place aimed at bringing some of the county town's most dilapidated buildings back into use.

County Council officials are to write to government figureheads with a view to employing a dedicated dereliction officer as part of its ongoing regeneration drive.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi raised the prospect of establishing the position within the confines of Longford County Council at a recent local authority meeting.

“This officer will engage with owners of derelict and unoccupied residential and commercial properties to reduce the number of derelict properties in our towns and villages and have vacant spaces occupied by businesses and families,” she said.

Cllr Adejinmi added the role could add vital support to the council's planning and regeneration divisions.

