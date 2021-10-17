Search

17/10/2021

Prestigious international Tripadvisor award for Granard Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre

Prestigious international Tripadvisor award for Granard Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre

Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard General Manager Bartle D'Arcy with Education and Tours Officer Déirdre Orme holding the Tripadvisor Award

Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard has picked up a prestigious international award.

It has received a 'Traveller Experience Award from Tripadvisor' placing the Granard Exhibition in the top ten percent in the world.

The Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre has been given over 150 five star reviews for their Norman Adventure Tour, designed by the K&C crew, General Manager Bartle D'Arcy and Education and Tours Officer Déirdre Orme.

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

