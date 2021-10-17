Prestigious international Tripadvisor award for Granard Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre

Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard General Manager Bartle D'Arcy with Education and Tours Officer Déirdre Orme holding the Tripadvisor Award
Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard has picked up a prestigious international award.
It has received a 'Traveller Experience Award from Tripadvisor' placing the Granard Exhibition in the top ten percent in the world.
The Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre has been given over 150 five star reviews for their Norman Adventure Tour, designed by the K&C crew, General Manager Bartle D'Arcy and Education and Tours Officer Déirdre Orme.
Don't miss Granard's Halloween ‘Spooktacular’
A brand new event at Knights and Conquests in Granard for creatures of the night will be the ‘MediEvil’ Spook Walks designed and delivered by Knights and Conquests team Bartle D'Arcy and Déirdre Orme.
VFI and LVA say it’s critically important restrictions on trading are removed as planned this coming Friday, October 22
