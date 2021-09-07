Plans to develop another major tourism asset for Longford

Artist Raquel Montero Calero, Bartle D'Arcy General Manager, Déirdre Orme Education Officer and Actor Marcus Doran in the Monastery on Inch Island on Lough Gowna
The Granard Knights and Conquests crew visited Inch Island and St Colmcille's Monastery on Lough Gowna last week.
"We are going to work with the landowner here to develop this as a major tourism asset for Longford, that will give employment and impetus in the area in conjunction with our development in Granard," said Bartle D'Arcy General Manager Knights and Conquests.
