07/09/2021

Plans to develop another major tourism asset for Longford

Artist Raquel Montero Calero, Bartle D'Arcy General Manager, Déirdre Orme Education Officer and Actor Marcus Doran in the Monastery on Inch Island on Lough Gowna

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Granard Knights and Conquests crew visited Inch Island and St Colmcille's Monastery on Lough Gowna last week.

"We are going to work with the landowner here to develop this as a major tourism asset for Longford, that will give employment and impetus in the area in conjunction with our development in Granard," said Bartle D'Arcy General Manager Knights and Conquests. 

Granard is the 'gateway' to Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

PICTURES | Norman People exhibition goes down a treat at Granard Knights & Conquests

'Astonishing' find as Granard Knights & Conquests comes into possession of 800-year-old chain mail discovered in Longford

