20/08/2021

Search our Archive

BREAKING | 'Astonishing' find as Granard Knights & Conquests comes into possession of 800-year-old chain mail discovered in Longford

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

'Open the door to Heritage Week' has been the motto of National Heritage Week and Granard Knights & Conquests are thrilled with what they discovered behind it.

The Granard-based exhibition hosted its own Norman People event last weekend, which resulted in a member of the public coming forward to reveal they were in possession of an 800-year-old hauberk, or coat of chain mail, in fantastic condition, which had been discovered in the vicinity.

The artefact was delivered to Granard Knights & Conquests and General Manager Bartle D'Arcy immediately set about contacting the National Museum of Ireland to notify them of its existence.

The Longford Leader was lucky enough to get a first glance at this astonishing historical artefact.

Scroll up to listen to an interview with Bartle D'Arcy and Deirdre Orme or see next week's Longford Leader for more.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media