BREAKING | 'Astonishing' find as Granard Knights & Conquests comes into possession of 800-year-old chain mail discovered in Longford

'Open the door to Heritage Week' has been the motto of National Heritage Week and Granard Knights & Conquests are thrilled with what they discovered behind it.
The Granard-based exhibition hosted its own Norman People event last weekend, which resulted in a member of the public coming forward to reveal they were in possession of an 800-year-old hauberk, or coat of chain mail, in fantastic condition, which had been discovered in the vicinity.
The artefact was delivered to Granard Knights & Conquests and General Manager Bartle D'Arcy immediately set about contacting the National Museum of Ireland to notify them of its existence.
The Longford Leader was lucky enough to get a first glance at this astonishing historical artefact.
