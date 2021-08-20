PICTURES | Norman People exhibition goes down a treat at Granard Knights & Conquests
There was a great atmosphere in Granard last weekend as Norman People came to Granard Knights & Conquests.
The Horsemen of Éire staged re-enactments with sword-fighting both on the ground and on horseback entertaining the crowds gathered as part of National Heritage Week.
Also featured at the open day event were Wolfshead Archery demonstrations, Falconry with a golden eagle, Highland cattle and period traders including Woodcarver, Joey Burns.
Granard history came into play during the day with the story of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan featuring, along with Eamon Creamer’s restored Ford Model T that transported Collins.
PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran
Eamon and Jack Trainer, Marcus Doran, Stephen Mulligan, Kyle Nesbit, Becky Brean, John Kerr, Bartle Darcy, Deirdre Orme, Philip Campbell and Paul Reck in full costume
