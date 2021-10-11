Search

Get working on your entries for the Knights and Conquests, Granard Scarecrow 'Spooktacular' Competition

Bartle D'Arcy and Déirdre Orme, were joined by Púca to launch their Scarecrow 'Spooktacular' Competition

The crew from Knights and Conquests Visitor Centre in Granard, Bartle D'Arcy and Déirdre Orme, were joined by Púca to launch their Scarecrow 'Spooktacular' Competition.

Púca is the creation of master craftsman Matt Foster, who is based in nearby Arva.

Knights and Conquests Exhibition Centre invites all to get creative this Hallowe'en and enter the MediEvil Spooktacular Scarecrow Competition.

The scarecrow competition will form part of the MediEvil and CarnEvil Event from October 28 - 30.

Prizes for the best scarecrows. All entries to be submitted by 4pm on Saturday, October 24.

For more information contact Bartle or Déirdre on 086 7006715 or check out www.knightsandconquests.ie 

Local News

