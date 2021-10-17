Search

17/10/2021

Don't miss Granard's Halloween ‘Spooktacular’

Knights and Conquests

Granard's Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre is preparing for a 'spooktacular' Halloween

Reporter:

News Reporter

A brand new event at Knights and Conquests in Granard for creatures of the night will be the ‘MediEvil’ Spook Walks designed and delivered by Knights and Conquests team Bartle D'Arcy and Déirdre Orme.

All indoors, prepare for a scare, these walks are available to book online in advance as there is limited walk in availability on the night.

You can book your place in advance on www.knightsandconquests.ie or by calling (086) 7006715.

The walks are on October 28, 29 and 30, and the time slots are 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

The Centre is Covid Safety Charter approved and you practice social distancing and remember your mask after all it is Hallowe'en.

And that is not all, Knights and Conquests are also hosting ‘CarnEvil’ a special Spin City Fun Fair outside the exhibition centre which will be open from 4pm to 10pm on the same dates with free entry. All the fun of the fair until.... some things escape.

Spook Walks are guided as being suitable for over eights. Bring a small torch and wear suitable clothing and footwear, fancy dress encouraged.

There will be no car parking on site follow the car park signs for remote parking nearby.

Remember fear helps you feel alive!

