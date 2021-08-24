Search our Archive

24/08/2021

‘A new beginning for young people’ - Skills for Life training course launches in Longford

Skills for Life, a unique training course specifically for young people aged 16 -25 who need some extra support, is launching this month in National Learning Network (NLN) Longford.

The course is designed to help students gain practical and social skills, with modules including digital marketing, presentation skills, interpersonal skills, video and photo editing, gaming, career preparation and communications skills.

NLN Longford Area manager Gary O’Neill said, “Skills for Life is a vibrant course with popular modules, allowing students to gain skills and confidence, with training delivered in an atmosphere of encouragement and support.

“Many of the subjects covered will be an immense help to students interested in a career in digital media, marketing, or the creative arts. Skills for Life includes a work placement programme which gives students practical hands-on experience in a real work environment.”

Speaking about the development of this new course, Gary added, “We recognised there was a gap in training options for young people wanting to explore their creativity and digital skills but needing some extra support while they complete their training. This new course has already become a huge success in the NLN centres in Mullingar and Cork, and we're really excited to launch it this month in Monaghan.

“NLN prides itself on the flexibility of its courses, all of which are designed to meet the individual needs of each student. It works on continuous intake, meaning there is no need to wait until September or June to begin a course; students can start when they are ready.”

Gary stressed, “NLN is a new beginning for students. We don't focus on their past or their previous qualifications. We focus on what each student wants from their future. There are no CAO points needed for any of our training courses, making NLN the ideal choice if you have left school, but are unsure of your next step.”

All NLN students have access to one-to-one support from instructors in numeracy and literacy, as well as an onsite psychologist and access to an Advocacy Officer. Class sizes are small, and there are remote and blended learning options available. Many of the courses offer work experience in the student’s chosen industry. Courses are free and students can keep any social welfare allowance they may be entitled to.

Gary explained, “Our aim is to make sure that each individual student can progress at their own pace. That's what makes it very different to school or many other further education options. At NLN, the student's personal experience is at the heart of the training.

“These students often have mental health or learning difficulties, have autism, social anxiety, or live with a disability. It means they may need extra supports to learn or just aren't ready for the traditional third-level environment. We provide a holistic, personalised approach to learning.”

The Skills for Life course is open to people aged between 16 and 25, while other NLN courses cater to people up to the age of 65.

To apply to join any of the training courses on offer at NLN Longford, contact the team by emailing Longford@nln.ie or by calling 043 33 42255, or 087 654 9475

