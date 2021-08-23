Longford walk-in clinic offering 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

People are reminded to please bring photo ID, PPS Number and, if coming for 2nd dose, bring the Vaccination card.
The Longford Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Clonguish GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, N39 A4E7 will host a walk-in clinic today Tuesday, August 24 from 1pm -9 pm for Pfizer Dose 1 & Dose 2, for people 16 and over.
People are reminded to please bring photo ID, PPS Number and, if coming for 2nd dose, bring the Vaccination card.
Those attending for the 2nd dose have to have 17+ days of interval since they got their 1st dose.
