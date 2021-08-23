Search our Archive

Longford walk-in clinic offering 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

Longford walk-in clinic offering 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

People are reminded to please bring photo ID, PPS Number and, if coming for 2nd dose, bring the Vaccination card.

The Longford Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Clonguish GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, N39 A4E7 will host a walk-in clinic today Tuesday, August 24 from 1pm -9 pm for Pfizer Dose 1 & Dose 2, for people 16 and over.  

People are reminded to please bring photo ID, PPS Number and, if coming for 2nd dose, bring the Vaccination card.

Those attending for the 2nd dose have to have 17+ days of interval since they got their 1st dose.

From which Longford pharmacies can people aged 12 and over get their Covid-19 vaccine?

Daily Covid-19 numbers confirmed as 32 admitted to ICU in last seven days

