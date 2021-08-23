From which Longford pharmacies can people aged 12 and over get their Covid-19 vaccine?
Many pharmacies nationwide offer a trusted and confidential Covid-19 vaccination service for people aged 12 and over.
For people wishing to avail of this service, they can simply make contact with their nearest pharmacy listed online here and book an appointment.
Des O’Flynn Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said: “Support from pharmacies is instrumental in ensuring access to vaccines for people in the community who may not be in a position to get to one of our HSE vaccination centres.
‘We would encourage people to take up a vaccination at a participating pharmacy, or at a HSE centre, if they have yet to receive a vaccine. Please be assured that all those participating in the vaccine rollout have received dedicated training to ensure the safe and effective administration of the vaccine.’
The HSE thanks the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) and our local participating pharmacies for their continued support to ensure we can roll out the vaccine in as safe and timely a manner as possible.”
Darragh O’Loughlin, Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said: “Vaccines are the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the effects of COVID-19 and pharmacists are delighted to be playing their part in the COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme.
"We’ve been administering vaccinations in pharmacies for over ten years so people are used to being vaccinated by their local pharmacist. Vaccination centres have done a great job in rolling out the vaccine but we’re aware that some people may feel more comfortable getting the vaccine in a local pharmacy, often from someone they know.
"Over 740 community pharmacies are administering the COVID-19 vaccination around the country so people should not have to travel far to get vaccinated. Supplies and deliveries of vaccines will vary from week to week depending on demand.
"People looking to register for pharmacy vaccination should contact their local participating pharmacy. The list of pharmacies administering the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the HSE website.”
Longford
Ballymahon totalhealth Pharmacy
31 Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford N39XOA 4
Opening Hours:
Mon-Sat 09:30-18:00, Closed Sun and Bank Holidays
Vaccine Provided:
Pfizer & Janssen
Baxter's Total Health Pharmacy
Main Street, Longford, Longford, N39 F8Y4
Opening Hours:
9am - 6pm Monday to Friday
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
Baxter's totalhealth Pharmacy
Main Street,Longford Town, Longford T12P951
Opening Hours:
Not available
Cara Pharmacy Longford
12 Main Street, Longford, Longford
Opening Hours:
Not available
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
Granard Pharmacy
47 Main Street, Granard, Granard, Longford N3 9Y0P6
Opening Hours:
Mon-Wed 00008:30-18:30, Thurs-Fri 00008:30-19:00, Sat 12:00-18:00
Vaccine Provided:
Pfizer & Janssen
Johnston's Allcare Pharmacy
Leader House,Teffia Park, Longford N39K7E5
Opening Hours:
9:30-19:00 M,W,F, 9:30-18:00 T,Th, 13:30-17:00 Sat
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
Johnston's Allcare Pharmacy
Main Street, Lanesboro, Longford N39X5C0
Opening Hours:
Mon-Wed and Sat 09:00-18:00, Thurs-Fri 09:00-19:00
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
Johnstons Pharmacy
7 New Street, Longford N39RX80
Opening Hours:
0008:30-5:30 mon-fri.
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
Loughrey's CarePlus Pharmacy
20 Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford N39W6R3
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-20:00, , Sat 9-18:00
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
Loughrey's Pharmacy Drumlish
Longford Road, Drumlish, Longford K67HN26
Opening Hours:
Not available
Ward Pharmacy
34 -36 Ballymahon Street, Longford Town, Longford N39 V1K5
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00, Sat 09:30-17:30
Vaccine Provided:
Janssen
