Longford Westmeath Argentina Society members saddened by death of Tom Carberry

There is an air of sadness among the members of the Longford Westmeath Argentina Society following the death of their Chairperson, Mr Tom Carberry, who passed away on Friday, August 13 after a long battle with illness.



Mr Carberry, of Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Moate, Westmeath, Lorrha, Tipperary and Portumna, Galway, died peacefully, and surrounded by his loving family, in the care of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The late Tom Carberry



Predeceased by his father Jack, his mother Mary and sister Bridie (Jo), Tom will be deeply missed by his wife Joan, sisters Maura Newman, Rose Smith, Kay Walsh, Joan Garvan, Patricia McCormack, Terry McGann and Carmel Foxe, brother John Joe Carberry, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Secretary of the Longford Westmeath Argentina Society, Thomas Ganly, outlined that Tom was a prominent member of its executive committee for many years. “He occupied the PRO and Honorary Treasurer positions before being elected Chairperson in 2018, an office to which he was subsequently re-elected at the 2019 annual general meeting.”



As Chairperson, Tom welcomed HE Laura Bernal (Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Ireland) to the Longford Westmeath Argentine Society annual Asado in 2018 at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.

At the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule for the 2018 Longford Westmeath Argentine Society Asado were; Hernan Catvin, Simona Zaino, Michael Newman, Marcel Morlin (Embassy), Tom Carberry (Chairperson), Ambassador Laura Bernal, Mary Egan (Treasurer), Tom Ganly (Secretary), Paula Slattery and Philomena Monaghan, Loly Povela, Diego Kaplun, John McCormack and Willie Hewman Picture: Shelley Corcoran



Mr Ganly added, “Born in Rosemount, Co Westmeath in the heart of the Argentine migration area, Tom took a keen interest in the history of emigration and travelled to Argentina a number of times in the course of his research.

“The society extends deepest sympathy to his wife Joan and his extended family, may he rest in peace.”

A proud follower of Manchester United, Tom enjoyed attending the races at Punchestown and he had a massive interest in politics through his life-long association with Fine Gael.

Paying tribute, Deputy Martin Heydon said Tom ‘was a loyal Fine Gael supporter and was a great source of information and advice on both local and national issues’. Fionnuala and Alan Dukes said, “He was a force of nature, a real dynamo. He was always true to his word and utterly dependable in everything he undertook. His opinions and advice were always direct and clear. He was always a great support to both of us.”

Peter Barron, on behalf of Kildare Polio Survivors of Ireland, described Tom as ‘a great supporter to the Kildare Polio Survivors Group and the Board of the Polio Survivors Ireland. He was a very friendly and knowledgeable friend to us and always was available to help in the Group’.

The County Kildare Twinning Committee also remembered him fondly. “Tom, our former chair, friend and colleague. His dedication to twinning was an inspiration. We are thinking of his family at this difficult time.”

A private funeral Mass was celebrated, for the repose of Tom's soul, with family and friends, on Tuesday, August 17 in St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha, Co Tipperary, at 12 noon. Tom was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery immediately after Mass. May he Rest In Peace.