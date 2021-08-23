Static cycle raises €1,000 for Longford's St Joseph's Care Centre

Fundraising efforts have been deeply diminished over the past year by the Covid-19 pandemic so the local Specsavers store were delighted to support St Joseph’s.

With an exercise bike situated outside the store on Ballymahon Street, staff committed to ensuring the bike was pedalling all day taking turns in teams. In return, customers and passers-by stopped by to show their support and gave generous donations.

It was a great day out for all involved with music to keep the energy high and staff handing out goody bags to supporters and balloons for children.

Fiona Ferguson, store director at Specsavers Longford, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have raised €544 through our charity cycle. Our customers were so generous, my store partners and I felt it was only right to show our support and decided to match the funds raised, putting us in a position where we could donate over €1,000 to St. Joseph’s Care Centre.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for their donations on the day as we couldn’t have done it without their fantastic support.”

She concluded by thanking The Mall, Sports and Leisure centre who kindly donated the bike to in order to undertake this fundraising event.