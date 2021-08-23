Longford to Ballymahon leg of Deirdre's Way charity walk

A Charity Walk will take place on Saturday, September 4 from Longford to Ballymahon as part of the Deirdre's Way walk, from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

Ray Fenton is doing this in memory of his late wife who passed away on January 11, 2018.

Ray explained, "There is likely not a family in Ireland that has not been impacted by cancer. Every year there are approximately 45,000 cases of cancer diagnosed in Ireland alone. My beloved wife Deirdre was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2016. True to form, she immediately latched onto hope. She would say (with her characteristically cheeky grin) that her oncologist would ‘always have something in the bottom drawer’ for her; he’d offer a trial that would give her more time. Sadly, for Deirdre, there was nothing in that drawer for her."

The Longford leg of the walk can be done in 1, 2 or 3 stages, Longford to Ballymahon 25km(9.00 am), Kenagh to Ballymahon 10km (12.30 pm) or Foigha to Ballymahon 5km (2.15 pm) and we know the people of Longford will support this great cause.

The aim is to raise €50,000 for Cancer Trials Ireland.

Cancer Trials Ireland aims to provide access to high-quality and potentially life-altering cancer trials for every patient with cancer. Their work offers hope and light to countless patients and their loved ones.

The mission is to ‘put something in the bottom drawer’ for Ireland’s cancer patients. Beginning in Ireland’s most northerly point and end at its most southerly - from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

See www.deirdresway.com for more