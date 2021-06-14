Longford hurler weds his love match

Longford GAA county board chairperson Albert Cooney and hurling board chairperson Derek Fahy made a presentation to county hurler Karl Murray and his wife Rachel McLoughlin following Saturday's Allianz NHL Division 3A Round 4 encounter between Longford and Monaghan at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Just a few days after Karl and Rachel walked down the aisle and were joined in matrimony, the Grattans clubman lined out at full back for the county hurlers.

Longford hurlers relegated as Monaghan hold out for win in frantic finish Allianz NHL Division 3A Round 4 Needing a positive result to avoid relegation to the bottom tier of the National Hurling League, Longford lost out by a point against Monaghan in a frantic finish to the Division 3A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

However, Monaghan spoiled the post wedding celebrations by winning a frantic contest on a 1-20 to 3-13 score-line, a result that condemned Longford to relegation to Division 3B.

Grattans GAA wished the couple every happiness for the future. "A huge congrats to our club captain Karl Murray who married Rachel McLoughlin last week, we hope they had a brilliant day and we want to wish them both a long life of happiness and success both on and off the field form all in Grattans Gaa."