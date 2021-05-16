Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre operating as normal following cyber attack on HSE's IT system

The Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre will be operating as normal this week following a cyber attack on the HSE's IT system.

Ciaran Brennan, Communications Manager, Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation, explained;

"Appointments and services at Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation continue as scheduled this week. Members of the public will be advised directly if there is any change in their appointments or scheduled service.

"All of our testing sites in @MLMCommHealth are open as usual over the weekend. Locations, dates and times of @HSELive testing centres are available here: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/testing/covid-19-walk-in-test- centres.html

We will accept symptomatic and asymptomatic clients, please present to your nearest HSE Covid 19 test centre.

"Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation vaccination centres in Athlone, Longford, Tullamore, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Navan, Dundalk and Drogheda are operating as normal. Please attend your appointment if scheduled and remember to bring photo ID and vaccination appointment record.

"We will continue to update any information or changes through our Twitter account @MLMCommHealth; on this webpage https://www2.hse.ie/services/community-health-service-updates/ ; and via local media.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

