Longford Talks launches podcasts series

A series of health & wellbeing podcasts have been produced for County Longford, this follows the similar launches in the neighbouring counties of Laois, Offaly & Westmeath.

These podcasts capture a wide range of diverse and interesting conversations with a range of professional staff working across the Statutory and Community and Voluntary sector in the Midlands.

Guests include John Lonergan, former Governor of Mountjoy Prison and Author. These through-provoking conversations give fascinating insights into the experience and knowledge gained by these staff working across communities.

An example of topics includes: It Takes a Village - the role communities can play in supporting the development of young people, Building a Brighter Future, Women in Farming, Building Resilience, Parenting, Men’s Health, The Impact of Domestic Abuse on Families & Children and Youth Mental Health.

The podcasts are available on all main podcast apps, such as Podbean, Google Podcast and Spotify.

The podcasts have been created through a collaborative partnership with HSE Health Promotion & Improvement (Midlands Louth Meath CH0 8), HSE Resource Office of Suicide Prevention (Laois Offaly), Offaly Local Development Company, Laois Partnership Company, Westmeath Community Development and Longford Community Resources.

For Longford Talks Podcasts, please visit: https://lcrl.ie/longford-talks/

Commenting on the podcasts, Adrian Greene, CEO of Longford Community Resources, remarked, “This is a wonderful initiative and we are very grateful to Anthony O’Prey, HSE Health Promotion Officer (Mental Health Promotion) and his colleagues for this.

“Anthony approached us back in October after the successful launch of the podcasts in the neighbouring counties and we were delighted to get involved.

“Staff from our SICAP, Youth Service, Volunteer Centre and Rural Social Scheme projects all took part and were delighted to get the opportunity to share their insights and experience of working with communities and individuals in Longford. We hope that people will access and benefit from listening to the Longford Talks podcasts over the coming months.”