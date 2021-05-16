Longford mother and daughter fined for public order offence

Two women involved in a public order incident in the carpark of Midoc last year have been fined €200 each, with three months to pay, following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Jennifer Forde, and her daughter Demi Kelly, both of 17 Canal Green, Prospect Woods, Longford, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes last week.

“This offence occurred on April 9, 2020, at 7pm in the carpark of St Joseph’s hospital,” said Sgt Mark Mahon for the state.

“Eric O’Kane was assaulted and advised to attend Midoc. He was followed by the accused and on arrival at the carpark, Jennifer Forde shouted ‘I’ll fix you’ at Tara O’Kane.

“Demi flung her to the ground and ran at her a second time. There was shouting from all sides.”

Solicitor for the defence, Mr Frank Gearty explained that Eric O’Kane was “the victim of an assault at the hands of the former partner of Jennifer”.

“Why was Tara O’Kane assaulted?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Eric was at the hospital for his injuries, accompanied by his sister, Tara. He texted Jennifer Forde and said ‘don’t worry, he’ll get done for this’.

“She was drawn into it by Eric,” said Mr Gearty.

“But why did Demi attack Tara?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I didn’t,” Ms Kelly replied, “We were calling names back and forth. She was telling me to get out of the car.”

“It was completely unnecessary to bring the two of them into it,” said Mr Gearty.

Taking all the facts into consideration, Judge Hughes convicted both women of a section 6 offence, fining them €200 each, with three months to pay. All other charges were subsequently struck out.