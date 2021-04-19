Covid-19 latest: Longford's incidence rate remains above national average

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford recorded LESS THAN FIVE NEW cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of NO additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 403 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate is the 6th highest in the country.



The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 149.2, which is above the national 14-day incidence rate of 115.0 per 100,000.

Offaly is also off the top spot for having the worst incidence of the virus. The incidence rate in Donegal is now the worst in the country and it is 204.2.

NPHET says there have been 61 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 5 to April 18.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,926 (as at Saturday, April 17).

MORE BELOW TABLE

Nationally, NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,836 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 18 the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET highlighted 174 new cases in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 7-day incidence has dropped to 54.7 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average is now 364 new cases a day across Ireland.

As of 8am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17th, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

852,189 people have received their first dose

351,874 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.