'Today is a good news day for the people of Ballymahon': Town Team 'delighted' at €6m funding application success

Ballymahon Town Team has today welcomed the announcement of almost €6m in funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Funding stream.

A lengthy application was submitted in late 2020 which would see the town of Ballymahon completely transformed should the submission be successful.

This morning, it was announced that the funding has been awarded and will see a number of vacant buildings in the town be put to good use, while enhancing key services in the local community.

"Ballymahon Town Team would like to extend its gratitude to the members involved in preparing the application, and in particular to the staff of Longford County Council and in particular the Regeneration Team for their encouragement, advice and support in lodging the funding application," said Town Team PRO Niall Dowler.

"This application has been a major focus for the Town Team and has featured heavily on our agenda as we worked towards enhancing the town's social infrastructure. This announcement will provide a state of the art facility for Bridgeways Family resource centre, which will allow it to continue and enhance the fantastic support it offers our Community.

"This funding will also facilitate the expansion and accommodation of the Day Care Centre which will allow a further expansion of its services. In addition to this it also incorporates the renovation of the Dean Egan Library and the provision of much

needed recreational services for our Young people which will include a Youth Cafe.

"It is also proposed to renovate the old National school to provide a remote working hub and a Men's Shed Facility. This

project will bring two historic buildings back into use within our community namely The Convent of Mercy Building and The Old Boys school.

"In conclusion the Town Team would like to thank the community for their support both during the planning process and indeed the support shown with regard to the vision for this project.

"Today is a good news day for the people of Ballymahon and is the start of a very significant development that will be of enormous benefit for our community in the coming years."

