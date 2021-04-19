Masked raiders get away with quantity of cash following midlands aggravated burglary

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred at a business premises in the Rathconrath area of Mullingar, Co.Westmeath on Saturday, April 17.

Shortly before 9pm, two masked men entered into a business premises in the area whilst the business owner was present.

During the incident, a quantity of cash was taken from the property and the two masked men fled from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

In particular, persons who were in the Rathconrath area or who may have travelled on the R392 from Mullingar to Ballymahon from 8pm – 10pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.