Covid-19 Latest: NPHET reporting further positive cases in Longford

Longford has recorded SEVEN new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Friday, March 19, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 276.5, down ever so slightly from 278.9 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly is 388.7, with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 150.2 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 113 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 6 to March 19.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 7, up from 5 yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,785 (as at March 18).

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to Covid-19.



Seven deaths occurred in March, and 2 deaths occurred in February. The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years. There has been a total of 4,585 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight, Friday 19th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today: 255 are men / 265 are women, 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

There were 266 cases in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties. *

As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 17th, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 468,328 people have received their first dose

• 171,258 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.