Aldi sources €6.7 million of Longford produced food and drink

Aldi Ireland today announced details of its continued significant contribution to Longford’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

Aldi sourced €6.7 million of locally produced food and drink from Longford based suppliers during 2020.

Aldi partners with four Longford producers including long-term relationships with Goodness Grains and Lough Ree Distillery.

Aldi will boost its annual national spend on Irish food and drink by 17.5% in 2021 to €1 billion, with further opportunities available to Longford suppliers.

Operating one store in Longford, Aldi employs 32 full time staff, spending €1.3m on wages annually. It is seeking to recruit 12 new employees for its Longford store this year.

Aldi’s Longford store supports multiple charities across Longford at a local level. It is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, having donated almost 18,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Aldi’s Longford Store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with The Longford Acorn Project and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Commenting Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and store contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Longford.”

“We have invested €8.4m in our Longford store over the last number of years, while we sourced €6.7m of locally produced food and drink from Longford based suppliers last year.

Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative.”