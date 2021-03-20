Longford council tenants who have 'superspreader' parties should be ‘served notice’

A joint motion by Fianna Fáil councillors at last week’s meeting called for the council to inform all tenants of the importance of adhering to Covid guidelines.

“We are calling on Longford County Council to inform all Council tenants to adhere to the Government’s Covid guidelines and ensure that they comply with the announced restriction levels. It is important that we do all we can to minimise the risk of contracting Covid in our Community and stay safe as the fight to contain the virus continues,” read the motion, which was proposed by Cllrs Seamus Butler, Uruemu Adejinmi, Martin Monaghan, Pat O’Toole, Mick Cahill and PJ Reilly.

Cllr Seamus Butler noted that the council has a responsibility “as the biggest landlord in the county by far” to ensure its tenants are not hosting house parties.

Cllr Peggy Nolan said that the motion “doesn’t go far enough”.

“Nothing will change if there’s no consequences,” she said.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross agreed and said that things should go further than a simple letter asking tenants to adhere to guidelines.

“These are superspreader parties,” he said.

“They’re spreading death. I don’t believe that anyone who lives in a council house should be allowed to hold these parties. I propose that notice be served on them to leave a council house if they do,” he added.