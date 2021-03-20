Man had two knives when searched by Longford gardaí

Judge Seamus Hughes has said that he will have a zero tolerance policy when faced with knife possession offences.

He handed down a three month prison sentence, suspended for three years, to Mark Farrell, Shalomar Hostel, Sligo, last week for being in possession of two knives when searched by gardaí.

Mr Farrell explained that he was working at a friend’s house “doing wallpapering and painting” and was on his way home when he was searched by gardaí in Analy Park.

“It’s a hobby I do. The knives were to cut the wallpaper,” he told the court.

“You’re telling me you needed those two knives for wallpaper,” said a sceptical Judge Hughes, examining photographs of the two blades.

“I was using them because I didn’t have a carpenter knife. I was tired and forgot I had them,” said Mr Farrell.

Showing Mr Farrell one of the photographs, Judge Hughes noted that one of the knives was found hanging around the accused’s neck.

“You could use that for cutting butter or scratching a car. You don’t buy a knife like that to cut wallpaper, so why did you buy it?” he asked.

“This knife,” he continued, pointing to the other photograph, “you could use for cutting butter but not wallpaper.

“It’s in a nice, clean pouch with no paint marks or anything so I don’t accept you were using that for wallpapering,” he said.

“You were carrying knives around for your own protection and the problem with that is if you got into a row or an assault it could be used to inflict serious harm.”

Judge Hughes sentenced Mr Farrell to three months in prison but suspended it for three years, stressing that he will not be tolerating any knife crimes in county Longford going forward.