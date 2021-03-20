Granard wedding DJ shortlisted for award

Granard’s Trevor Matthews has been shortlisted in the DJ of the Year category in the prestigious Weddings Online 2021 awards.

Trevor, from Midland DJs, has been a DJ for the past seventeen years and is a full time Wedding DJ for the past nine years.

There are three other nominees for DJ of the Year - DJ and Sax, Soundguys.ie and Stevie Dee Wedding DJ.

Trevor says he is in the business of creating moments & making memories to last a lifetime. “I specialise in creating unique boutique wedding entertainment for the most important day of your life.”

Trevor points out that while 2020 was a very difficult year with a limited number of weddings he was lucky enough to still play at twenty plus smaller intimate full night DJ weddings.

Since their inauguration in 2009, the weddingsonline Awards has become a permanent fixture in the diaries of Ireland’s wedding industry professionals and brides and grooms-to-be alike.

The weddingsonline Awards recognise the success, dedication and extremely high levels of quality and service given by the Irish wedding industry. They are the biggest and most recognised weddings awards in the country and the only ones with independent judges.