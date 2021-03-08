Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women on International Women’s Day #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.

The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change.

International Women's Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:

celebrate women's achievements

raise awareness about women's equality

lobby for accelerated gender parity

fundraise for female-focused charities

We are fortunate in Longford to have many inspiring women and in this special #IWD2021 feature ALAN WALSH and JESSICA THOMPSON get the views of twelve well known Longford women from various walks of life.

CLICK on the names for link to full interviews;

EMER BARRY

MICHELLE FARRELL

BREDA GREAVES

SINÉAD HUSSEY

GRACE KEARNEY

ELLEN KENNY

LOUISE LOVETT

SHIRLEY MALONEY

JILLIAN McNULTY

PEGGY NOLAN

COLETTE REYNOLDS

ANNE-MARIE TOMCHAK