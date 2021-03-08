Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women on International Women’s Day #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.
The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change.
International Women's Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:
- celebrate women's achievements
- raise awareness about women's equality
- lobby for accelerated gender parity
- fundraise for female-focused charities
We are fortunate in Longford to have many inspiring women and in this special #IWD2021 feature ALAN WALSH and JESSICA THOMPSON get the views of twelve well known Longford women from various walks of life.
CLICK on the names for link to full interviews;
