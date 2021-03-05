Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women #IWD2021 - Colette Reynolds: Sisters of the world, never let anyone put you down

International Women’s Day - Monday, March 8,  2021 #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women #IWD2021 - Colette Reynolds: Sisters of the world, never let anyone put you down

Longford business woman Colette Reynolds, proprietor of Hair Square, Longford town

Businesswoman and proprietor of Hair Square in Market Square, Longford town, Colette Reynolds says that International  Women’s Day is about dignity.

“March 8 is  a  good  chance  to  remind  the  world  about  the  dignity  of  every  woman  in  our  lives, our  mothers, our  sisters, our  daughters, our  friends and  as  every  other  day,  that’s  how  I  will  mark  it, chatting  to  all  of  them  at  some  stage  throughout  that  day.”

Also read: Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women #IWD2021 - Shirley Maloney: It is important female voices are heard and respected

To Colette, what does IWD mean? “It  means  dignity. It  means  respect. It  means  good  old  fashioned  “gentlemanly  courtesy”  which  I  see  so  often  in  my  own  dad  Peter,  in  how  he  lives  out  every  single  day.

Also read: Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women #IWD2021 | Ellen Kenny: It’s important to recognise the past to consider the future

“It  means  including  all  women  regardless  of  faith, colour  of  skin, language  or  nationality.  It  means  gravitating  towards  those  people  who  help  me  to  feel  good  about  myself  and  veering  away  from  those  who  try  to  diminish  me  in  any  way.”

Also read: Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women #IWD2021 - Jillian McNulty: People are now living like people with Cystic Fibrosis

Her advice to women. “So,  sisters  of  the  world,  I  say  to  you, never  let  anyone  put  you  down  because  you  are not  beautiful  enough, because  you  are  not  rich  enough, because  you  are  not   thin  enough, because  you  are  not  intelligent  enough, because  you  are  not  tall  enough, because  you  are  not  educated  enough. Because  you  are  not. You  are  perfect  enough,  just  as  you  are…”

How  will  you  mark  International  Women’s  Day on Monday, March 8?

Why  should  this  day  be  any  different  to  any  other  day  for  me  or  for  any  woman? Every  day  is  women’s  day. And. Every  day  is  man’s  day  too. So  I  don’t  see  myself  doing  anything  mad  different. I  love  life. I  am  blessed  with  good  health. And  even  in  these  Covid  times  I’m  just  happy  to  be  alive  and  enjoying  every  precious  moment  of  it.
So,  March  8  is  a  good  chance  to  remind  the  world  about  the  dignity  of  every  woman  in  our  lives, our  mothers, our  sisters, our  daughters, our  friends and  as  every  other  day,  that’s  how  I  will  mark  it, chatting  to  all  of  them  at  some  stage  throughout  that  day. 

What  does  International  Women’s  Day  mean  to you?

It  means  dignity. It  means  respect. It  means  good  old  fashioned  “gentlemanly  courtesy”  which  I  see  so  often  in  my  own  dad  Peter,  in  how  he  lives  out  every  single  day. It  means  including  all  women  regardless  of  faith, colour  of  skin, language  or  nationality.  It  means  gravitating  towards  those  people  who  help  me  to  feel  good  about  myself  and  veering  away  from  those  who  try  to  diminish  me  in  any  way.

#ChooseToChallenge is the theme for International Women’s Day - applying the theme to your own life and career, what might it mean to you and what is your view or interpretation on the theme? 

I  love  Michelle  Obama. I  love  Tina  Turner. I  love  Mother  Teresa. I  love  Kamala  Harris. I  love  Lady  Gaga. I  love  Julia  Roberts. I  love  Princess  Diana. I  love  Lily  Gilchriest  (an  early  visionary  for  Longford  women  in  business). I  love  Amanda  Gorman. I  love  Kate  Middleton. I  love and  am   inspired  by  all  those  women  who  search  for  a  way  to  keep  going  forward  no  matter  what  obstacles  they  find  in  their  way,  and  so  to  me, Choose  to  Challenge  means  not  to  give  up, not  to  throw  in  the  towel, not  to  walk  away  but  instead  to  hold  my  head  high  (even  when  others  might  try  to  bring  me  down), to  keep  pushing  on, to  reach  for  the  stars, all  the  while  stretching  out  my  helping  hand  to  those  I  meet  along  the  way  who  could  do  with  a  friend  at  that  moment. 

According to the World Economic Forum, gender parity will not be attained for almost a century. Do you agree? Could it be attained sooner? Have you ever suffered at the hands of or know of a family member or friend that has suffered due gender bias? 

Maybe, maybe  not. I don’t  know  really, never  really  thought  about  it  that  much, too  far  ahead  for  me. I  love  the  idea  of  living  in  the  now  and  that's what  I  try  to  do  hoping  that  something  I  might  do  today  might  ripple  out  positively  tomorrow. 

Gender  bias? Again,  something  I  don’t  dwell  on  too  much. I  just  live  now  and  try  to  treat  everyone  as  I  would  like  to  be  treated. I  try  not  to  waste  too  much  of  my  precious  life  time  lost  in  endless  discussions  about   theoretical   issues. I  just  try  to  live  hoping  that  by  doing  what  I  do  in  the  way  that  I  do  it,  something  good  might  come  out  of  it  down  the  line. I  have  one  life  and  my  time  is  too  precious  to  be  whinging  and  moaning  about  what  ifs.

Two ladies that have inspired you in your own life and explain why? 

Our  Lady  of  Medjugorje. What  a  powerful  story  to  raise  up  the  people  of  a  downtrodden  nation  and  inspire  them  to  believe  in  their  dignity  as  human  beings. I love  going  back  there  to  be  re-inspired  and  refreshed  for  my  own  journey  ahead.


My  mother  Teresa   and  my  daughter  Jane  because  though  they  are  generations  apart  with  utterly  different  life  paths both  have  met  the  challenge  and  both  have  kept  going. My  older  sister  Mary,  who  died  at  birth,  because  she  reminds  me  how  precious  is  the  gift  of  every  new  day  and  I  know  she  is  my  guardian  angel  always  watching  over  me  and  protecting  me  from  danger.


Hair Square is 21 years old this year - what have been the highs and lows over the past 20 years ?

The  greatest  high  is  the  same  as  it  always  has  been  when  I  first  came  to  Longford  as  a  15  year  old  with  a  wonderful  life  mentor  in  Ron  Mullins. From  those  early  days,  I  came  to  realise  that  the  highs  were  not  something  spectacular  or  phenomenal, rather,  something  very  simple  really. Just  trying  to  bring  a  little  joy, a  little  comfort, a  little  happiness  to  the  women  and  the  men  who  come  through  my  door  every  day. A  heartbroken  wife  who  comes  in  to  me  for  a  few  hours  the  day  before  her  husband’s  funeral. A  smiling  8  year  old  child  who  comes  in to  cut  her  beautiful  long  hair  up  short  for  The  Rapunzel  Foundation. A  joyous  bride  who  comes  in  just  hours  before  she  walks  down  the  aisle. So  many  more  privileged  moments  like  them  when  I  try  to  walk  at  least  some  of  the  way  with  the  person  sitting  in  my  chair. Hairdressing,  I  see  now  is  so  much  more  than  “simply  doing  someone's  hair.”


The  greatest  low. Feeling  so  let  down  by  those  whom  I  thought  were  standing  beside  me  when  the  storms  were  gathering  over  my  head. A  friend  is  someone  who  walks  in,  when  the  rest  of  the  world  walks  out. I  hope  too  that  I  can  be  that  friend  to  others. 


As a lady starting up a business and being in business ; did you hit any gender hurdles or simply, hurdles in general ?

I  love  the  Hair Square  Academy  especially  the  Transition Year  boys  from  St Mel’s College  who  come  to  us  for  their  hair  and  hygiene  course  as  part  of  their  TY. They  are  such  fabulous  young  men, a  credit  to  their  school  and  their  parents. I  love  to  see  them  bursting  in  the  door  every  week, and  such  respect, such  courtesy. They  have  taught  me  how  to  handle  any  gender  hurdles  that  might  appear  in  front  of  me. Respect  is  a  two  way  thing.

They  walk  out  my  door  after  a  session  in  the  salon  and  I  am  wrecked  so  I  sit  for  a  while  and  wonder  about  each  of  them. As  a  mother,  I  just  hope  that  they  manage  to  stay  safe  and  well  from  all  the  cruel  pitfalls  young  people  face  in  the  world  today. 


How have you seen Longford evolve as a town in those two decades ?

We  have  been  beaten  down. We  have  been  neglected. We  have  been  marginalised. We  have  been  ridiculed. We  have  been  isolated. We  have  been  held  to  ransom. We  have  been  scapegoated.We  have  been  on  the  brink. But, but, but, we  are  all  still  out  there  doing  our  thing. And  you  know  what,  there  is  nowhere  else  in  the  world,  I  would  want  to  live  and  work, nowhere!


Three life / career achievements you are proudest of ?

Elton  John. I’m  still  standing, still  going  after  all  this  time. And  hopefully  that  fighting  spirit  will  inspire  my  daughter  Jane  and  my  son  Anthony  on  their  life  journeys.
Lady  Gaga. Shallow. Still  trying  to  bring  a  little  joy. A  little  hope. A  little  light  into  someone  else’s  darkness. 
Josh  Grobin. You  raise  me  up. My  faith  in  God  is  deepening  the  older  I  get  (though  I  gotta  tell  ya,  there  are  times  when  he  and  I  need  to  have  words  about  something  that  might  be  happening!)

Covid-19 pandemic - how has it affected your work / life and how are you and your family coping?
Isolated. Cut  off. Down. But  keep  going. 

Plans for when lockdown restrictions are lifted ?
No  big  plans. Just  appreciate  all  over  again  the  simple  things  in  life. How  much  I  already  have. How  little  I  actually  need. How  precious  are  those  who  care  for  me. 

Away from the salon and fashion, what are Colette Reynolds’ interests / hobbies in life ?
Health,  fitness  and  wellbeing. I  just  love  my  Mbts. As  one  of  my neighbours  roared  out  his  car  at  me  recently, slow  down  or  you ll  have  a  speed  wobble!

Style ,  fashion  and  trends…not  some  haute  couture  for  some  world  supermodel  who  spends  zillions  on  clothes  but  for  ordinary  women  everywhere  who  might  just  like  a  new  summer  dress. Hmmm, I  wonder  what  the  colour  will  be  this  summer???

Travel  at  home  and  abroad, especially  where  there  is  water. To  walk  the  beach, wind  in  my  hair, sand  beneath  my  feet. waves   tickling   my  toes and the  simple  things  of  life. Oh, and  an  ice  cream  at  the  end  of  it  all, bliss!

As a business woman, are you happy with how the Government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic ? If yes or no, outline why ?

I  love  Dr Holohan  and  I  trust  his  integrity. We’re  all  in  the  same  boat and  bad  as  things  are  for  me,  there   are  people  who  are  in  worse  situations. I  feel  for  all  those  who  have  lost  someone they  love  to  Covid. That  makes  me  sad  so  early  on  I stopped  looking  at  the  numbers  and  just  tried  to  play  my  part  to  stay  safe. 

So the  good  times  are  coming  again, the  end  is  in  sight, the  birds  are  singing. Head  up  and  keep  looking  forward. 

Anything else you would like to include……

Well  to  all  you  women  out  there  who  might  be  reading  this   to  celebrate  international  women’s  day,  I  leave  you  with  the  powerful  words  of  my  good  friend  Ed…

I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight…

So,  sisters  of  the  world,  I  say  to  you, never  let  anyone  put  you  down  because  you  are not  beautiful  enough, because  you  are  not  rich  enough, because  you  are  not   thin  enough, because  you  are  not  intelligent  enough, because  you  are  not  tall  enough, because  you  are  not  educated  enough. Because  you  are  not. You  are  perfect  enough,  just  as  you  are…

Colette   xx