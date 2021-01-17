Longford Women's Link chief joins #BestShot campaign

Another day and another leading figure in Longford's community based arena has come out in support of the Longford Leader's #BestShot campaign.

This time it's the turn of Longford Women's Link's recently appointed CEO Tara Farrell.

Ms Farrell, who took over the helm from long serving predecessor Louise Lovett last month, took little time to back the Leader's push to rubber-stamp the involvement of local pharmacies in the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

That campaign, dubbed the #bestshot campaign, is aimed at lobbying Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to ensure pharmacists take a prominent role in administering the vaccine to vulnerable groups and citizens at a local level."

ALSO READ: Sign our Longford Leader #BestShot petition calling for pharmacy rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

"We already know the capacity of local pharmacies in administering the flu vaccine, so incorporating pharmacies into the vaccine rollout makes perfect sense," said Ms Farrell, of the Leader's #bestshot campaign.

"Pharmacies provide an accessible, trusted location for people, especially in rural communities and it makes sense that they are part of the implementation plan.

"They are a vital resource within our communities and can assist in the rollout of vaccines, ensuring that we can return to normal as soon as possible."

You can comment on the Longford Leader Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter - #bestshot.

ALSO READ: Longford Chamber President rows in behind #BestShot vaccine drive

Longford pharmacist throws weight behind Covid-19 #bestshot campaign

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross 'fully supports' #BestShot vaccine campaign

HSE forum chairperson backs Longford Leader Covid-19 #bestshot campaign

Longford CF campaigner Jillian McNulty adds her support to #BestShot vaccine campaign