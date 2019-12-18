Longford town won't be held to ransom in aftermath of public disorder incident

"This town is being held to ransom by a small group of men and it won't be tolerated any longer," said Judge Hughes.

Eight men appeared in Longford District Court yesterday (Tuesday December 17) charged in connection with a violent feud related street row that erupted on Main Street, Longford town on Monday morning.

Gardaí arrested a number of men, both from rivalling families, in the aftermath of the incident which saw bottles and bricks being hurled into the air and onto parked cars shortly after 9.30am.

Video footage of the incident, some of which was captured by startled and frightened shoppers, showed a number of individuals dressed in hoodies and shorts throwing various items at one another which resulted in damage being caused to a number of cars and a shop front.

It's also understood an article was also produced during the incident as both factions continued to hurl abuse at one another in full view of shocked members of the public. The Leader can also reveal a shop on Main Street was forced to lock its doors, keeping worried customers inside, as the violence spilled on the street intensified.

When the case was called, Judge Seamus Hughes said he was rising from the bench to allow both defence teams to view CCTV footage of the incident. When proceedings resumed, there was no application for bail made by any of the alleged parties involved.

Judge Hughes, in making the order, said he wanted to send out a strong message to those involved of the tough handed response the courts were going to treat any feud related incidents in the future.

Judge Hughes concluded, "Let the message go out loud and clear that this court will not allow a few men to sully the reputation of this town."

The eight defendants will reappear before Longford District Court this Friday, December 20.

