Funding for Longford premises that are delivering real climate action

Premises in Longford are included in eight of the 57 projects that will be supported under the SEAI Communities grant scheme 2019.



Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard (project code BEC00910); Kiernan’s Centra, Longford (BEC00928); St Christopher’s Day Centre, Longford (BEC00933); Longford Leisure Centre (BEC00934); SuperValu Longford and Longford Rugby Football Club (both BEC00939); Longford Shopping Centre and Kane Costcutter Supermarket (both BEC00941); St Christopher’s Services (BEC00949) and Ganly’s Hardware, Longford (BEC00997) will receive funding towards achieving energy upgrades.

The local recipients are part of larger projects.



For example, SuperValu Longford and Longford RFC is included in a larger project across Dublin, Longford, Galway, Carlow, Kildare and Cork. The total application value is €1,503,399 and the total grant offer is €522,541.



Residential upgrades include five homes in Dublin. Upgrades include (i) roof and wall insulation; and (ii) air to water heat pump with fully integrated heating controls.



Non-residential buildings include Five SuperValu stores, Longford, Galway, Carlow, Kildare, Cork; Bantry Golf Club, Cork; Our Lady of Mercy National School, Cork; Bandon Rugby Club, Cork; Bandon GAA, Cork; Carrigtwohill Utd. Soccer Club, Cork; Carrigtwohill GAA Club, Cork; Castlegar GAA, Galway; Corinthians RFC, Galway; Longford Rugby Football Club, Longford; Temperance Hall, Galway; Loughrea Athletic Club, Galway; Kinsale GAA Club, Cork; Crosshaven RFC, Cork; Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, Carlow. Upgrades include: refrigeration, lighting, solar PV panels, wall insulation, windows and doors, heat pumps.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton TD, announced the 57 successful applicants to the SEAI Communities grant scheme.



This scheme will support these communities to deliver energy upgrades to nearly 700 homes and 570 community and commercial buildings in their local area, eliminating 34,676 tonnes of CO2 annually – this is the equivalent of taking more than 11,000 internal combustion engine cars off the road.



Reducing emissions from buildings is a key action under the government’s Climate Action Plan.



Minister Bruton commented, “We are providing €25m to fund proposals developed by 57 of those communities and help those pioneering communities to deliver real climate action.

“All projects are community orientated with a cross sectoral approach including the public and private sector.

“This is an innovative model supported by SEAI coming together with organisations that can mobilise businesses, homeowners and community and charity organisations to get projects off the ground.”

Jim Gannon, CEO of SEAI said, “The Government’s Climate Action Plan recognises the central role of communities in achieving our climate action ambitions. SEAI is working with hundreds of energy communities across the country, providing them with the knowledge and the means to both plan their own low carbon pathway and to deliver on their ambitions.”



Mr Gannon added, “These Government funded grants are a key support for communities ready to invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions tailored to their needs. The collective achievements of these communities can be replicated, drawing more and more citizens into Ireland’s clean energy transition.”

