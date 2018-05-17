Teen charged in wake of armed garda raids to appear in Longford court in morning

A teenager charged in connection to a string of suspected theft related incidents in the north Longford area last week is to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court tomorrow (Friday) morning.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged last Wednesday (May 9) following a large scale search operation involving members of the Garda Armed Support Unit earlier in the day.

He appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court last Thursday and was granted bail subject to a number of conditions.

They included the observation of a 9pm to 9am curfew, to sign on three times a week, not to associate with named individuals, to abstain from alcohol and drugs and to provide a mobile phone number to gardaí.

A second suspect, or juvenile, was released without charge ahead of a file being sent to the Gardaí's Youth Diversion Office.

Garda chiefs have also indicated further arrests are likely to be made as part of the investigation.

In the wake of a number of searches carried out in the Killoe and Drumlish/Ballinamuck areas, gardaí managed to retrieve a substantial quantity of garden maintenance equipment and other tools which they believe were taken from various addresses in the north Longford area in recent months.

They included hedge trimmers, strimmers, chainsaws, power washers and other instruments which gardaí are hoping to reunite with their original owners.

Anyone who may have fallen foul to suspected machinery theft in recent months is asked to contact Granard Garda Station (043) 6686512.