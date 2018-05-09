BREAKING: Garda Armed Support Unit carry out series of early morning raids in Drumlish

Gardaí have carried out a string of early morning raids in Drumlish in connection to a recent spate of thefts and burglary related incidents, the Leader can reveal.

The operation, which is still ongoing, is understood to have led to some arrests already as senior detectives close in on a number of individuals that have been linked to recent break-ins in the north Longford area.

It comes after gardaí launched an appeal last week following an attempted burglary at a quarry in Esker, Killoe.

Three males, described as wearing hoodies fled the scene last Tuesday night (May 1) as they attempted to make off with a range of batteries shortly after 8pm.

The gang escaped in a Black Passat and headed in the Edgeworthstown direction, sparking an appeal by gardaí for the public's help.

It also follows confirmation by the Leader yesterday concerning the arrest of a man in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in Edgeworthtown last Wednesday.

The Leader has made contact with senior officers leading this morning's investigation but due to the fact the operation is still ongoing, detectives are reluctant to comment any further at this stage.

