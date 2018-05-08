Man charged in connection to Edgeworthstown bookies raid

A man has been charged in connection to an alleged robbery at a bookmakers in Edgeworthstown last week.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested and charged following the incident which occurred at a Bruce Betting outlet last Wednesday.

Gardai launch manhunt after armed raider holds up Edgeworthstown bookies

Staff at the store were about to shut up for the night when a masked raider entered the premises at around 9:30pm and demanded cash.

Detectives had been endeavouring to determine whether any CCTV footage could be obtained in a bid to trace the identity of the male suspect.

