Gardai launch manhunt after armed raider holds up Edgeworthstown bookies

Gardaí are hunting for a masked raider who made off with a sum of cash during a daring raid at a bookmakers in Edgeworthstown last night.

The armed suspect entered the town's Bruce Betting shop at around 9:30pm before demanding staff who were about to close up for the night to hand over a sum of cash.

It's not clear if the raider was acting alone or had a getaway car waiting outside, prompting gardaí to issue an appeal to the public for witnesses.

Detectives are also endeavouring to determine whether any CCTV footage can be obtained in a bid to trace the identity of the male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6686512.