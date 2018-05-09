UPDATE: Man to appear in court following Garda Armed Support Unit searches in Longford

A man is to appear in court in Mullingar on Thursday morning (May 10) charged in connection with a string of theft related incidents in the North Longford area.

He was one of two people arrested by Gardaí, supported by members of the Armed Support Unit, as they carried out a number of searches in the Killoe and Ballinamuck areas earlier today (Wednesday, May 9).



The other suspect, a minor, has since been released without charge pending further investigation.



The Leader also understands both of those arrested are local and were detained at Granard Garda Station for a number of hours by detectives heading up the inquiry.



For more on this story, follow longfordleader.ie

Also read: BREAKING: Garda Armed Support Unit carry out series of early morning raids in Drumlish

Also read: Gardaí seek public's help in tracing whereabouts of missing teenager Megan Forde