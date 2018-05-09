Gardaí seek public's help in tracing whereabouts of missing teenager Megan Forde

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Megan Forde.

Megan was last seen at Connolly Train Station, Dublin 2, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at approximately 6:05pm.



She is described as 5ft with long black hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a "STATE" logo on the front.

Anyone who has seen Megan or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Also read: Garda Armed Support Unit carry out series of early morning raids in Drumlish

Also read: ON SALE NOW!! Second edition of Longford Leader 'Yesteryears' available in shops across county