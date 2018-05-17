More arrests on horizon in wake of north Longford garda searches

Gardaí have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests being made following a teenager's appearance in court last week in connection to a string of burglary and theft related incidents across north Longford.

He was one of two people detained by gardaí last Wednesday following a large scale search operation involving members of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

A number of early morning raids took place in the Killoe and Drumlish/Ballinamuck areas and which resulted in a large cache of suspected stolen items being retrieved.

Among the items recovered were hedge trimmers, strimmers, chainsaws, power washers and other instruments which gardaí believe may have been stolen from various locations across north Longford in recent weeks.

An 18-year-old male appeared in Mullingar District Court last Thursday in relation to the incident.

A second suspect, a juvenile, was released from custody without charge pending a file being sent to the Gardaí's Youth Diversion Office.

Superintendent Brian Mohan expressed his satisfaction over the success of the three searches carried out and revealed further arrests were in the offing.

Gardaí have also appealed to members of the public who may have reported items similar to those recovered last week to contact Granard Garda Station (043 6686512) with a view to reuniting the respective items with their original owners.