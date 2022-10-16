Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 16, 2022

Tony Flaherty, 10 Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving and excellent care of the staff of Lisadell Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 of Tony Flaherty, 10 Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve (Mafie), sons Tommy, Brendan and Tony, daughter Collette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal arriving in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, on Monday evening, October 17 at 6:30pm, via Bannon Terrace. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Sonas Autism Unit, Saint Teresa’s National School, Killoe, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Athlone Road, Longford.

The family would like to thank the Management and Staff of Lisadell Unit for their exceptional care and attention towards Tony. House Private Please.

Seamus O'Byrne, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Friday, October 14, 2022 of Seamus O'Byrne, Longford and formerly Rathfarnham. Loving husband of Anne, and beloved father of Mark, Patrick and Adele. Proud grandfather to Meadhbh, Laoise, Ché, Eirabella, Éabha Fionn, Aria and Léon. Dearest brother to Niamh, Dolores, Philip, Reamonn, and the late Marc and Una. Kind father-in-law to son-in-law Yves and daughters-in-law Anna and Lisa. He will be lovingly and joyously remembered by his immediate family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, D16 V046, on Monday evening, October 17, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:30am at the Church of the Divine Word, Marley Grange, D16 H7V2, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.45pm.

For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed live at https://www.marleygrangeparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/, and the cremation prayers afterwards at approx. 1:45pm at https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold’s Cross - https://www.olh.ie - appreciated.

May he be Reunited with the Eternal Light of the Divine.

Seamus Mimnagh, Irishtown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Friday, October 14, 2022 of Seamus Mimnagh, Irishtown, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brother John. Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Mel, Enda, Edel, Claire, Therese and Aideen. Seamus will be dearly missed by his wife, sons and daughters, his sixteen grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Carmel and brother Brendan, sons-in-law Noel, Cian, Nigel and Eoghan, daughters-in-law Trish and Lorraine, brothers-in-law, Bill, Pat, Eamon, Tommy and Pat, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Pauline, Dympna and Una, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar on Sunday October 16, from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, October 17 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the SVP - Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Seamus' Funeral can be seen on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Teresa Donnelly, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 of Teresa Donnelly, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly from Ballinmuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Chris and her brother TP, deeply regretted by her daughter Deidre, son in law Brian, grandson Lucas, brothers Brian and Sean, sisters Annette Donohoe and Chrissie McGowan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Teresa Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s funeral home, Ballinalee Road Longford on Sunday, October 16 from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 17 at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinmuck followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those attending Teresa’s reposing and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Teresa’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Hugh Brennan, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 of Hugh Brennan, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and by his brothers Dessie and Austin. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Mary, daughter Daria, son Tom, sisters Carmel and Kitty, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, October 16 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 17 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Social Services, Meals on Wheels – c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford /Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, or any family member.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Offaly / Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, County Longford / Offaly / Westmeath. Sadly missed my his loving wife Anne (nee McQuaid), neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Enquires to Gogan Funeral Director. Funeral Arrangements Later

P. J. (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon / Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly in Spain, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of PJ (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Clohamon, Co Wexford.

Loving husband of Vera (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Denis, Mary, Catherine and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, his adored grandchildren Killian, Isabelle, Alexandra and Abbie, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Monday, October 17 at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, from 5pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 11am, followed by burial in Tullow Cemetery, Co Carlow, to arrive at approx 3.30pm. P.J.'s Mass can be viewed online by clicking HERE. Family flowers only please.

Bridget (Bea) Canavan (née Berry), Castleknock, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 of Bridget (Bea) Canavan (née Berry), Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Dromod, Leitrim. Loving wife of the late Pat and devoted mother of Niamh, Órla, Brian and Conor. Predeceased by her sister Mae and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Clive and Shane, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Michelle, grandchildren Cian and Olivia, sister Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. R.I.P.

Removal on Monday evening October 17 to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving at 5:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 18 at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;