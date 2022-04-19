Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Michael McKenna, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022 of Michael McKenna, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Felix & Annie, his brothers Bernie and John Pat and sister May Donohoe Gortermone. Sadly missed by his sister Eileen Mollahan, Leganomer, Corriga, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Templemichael, Longford on Wednesday evening, April 20 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, April 21 in St Mary’s church Legga at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick cemetery. Michael’s Funeral mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/legga

Please adhere to covid prevention measures, walk through only. The family appreciates your understanding and support at this time.

JP Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford, N39 Y048



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of JP Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford, N39 Y048. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Maura, sister, Moira (USA), niece Kelly and her husband Harry, sister in law Sadie and her husband P.J., cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May JP Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence, N39Y048, on Monday, April 18 from 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 20 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, N39EY17, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Livestream available on “Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta” Facebook page.

Catherine Foley, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, after an illness bravely borne, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Catherine Foley, late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly Kilbarrack Road. Catherine, much loved daughter of Mary, sister of Margaret, Con, John, Anne, Theresa, adored aunt of Michelle, Margaret, Francis, Maria, Anthony, Gary, Alison, Peter, Karen and Ellen, her 11 great nieces & nephews, brothers in-law Frank & Paul extended family, friends & neighbours. Also remembering at this time her beloved father John and sister in-law Antoinette.Catherine was an exceptional and loving carer for our parents and wider family and as such we would like to acknowledge this and show our appreciation for all she has done for us. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Frank Jennings Funeral Home on Greendale Road, Foxfield, Kilbarrack on Tuesday, April 19 from 3-5pm. Removal Wednesday, April 20 to Our Lady of Divine Church, Raheny, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. This will be live streamed on https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ , followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon, F52 FK35 / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 of Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza. "May her gentle soul Rest in peace".

Reposing at her residence Lecarrow, F52 FK35, on Wednesday, April 20 from 3pm to 8pm (there will be a one-way system in operation from McKeons Crossroads to residence). Removal on Thursday morning, April 21 to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning, April 21).

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence in Aughavore, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and London.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, April 19 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 20 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Olive O'Sullivan (née Gilsenan), Mooretown, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 of Olive O'Sullivan (née Gilsenan), Mooretown, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Olive will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and close friends. May Olive Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Ennis's Funeral Home Killucan (Eircode N91NN12) on Tuesday, April 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm followed by removal arriving in St Fechin's Church Fore at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 20 at 11.30am. Private cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Please adhere to Covid-19 advice in relation to shaking hands and mask wearing.

Michael Reynolds, Carrick, Finea, Co Westmeath / Finea, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 of Michael Reynolds, Carrick, Finea, Co Westmeath/ Finea, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and John, his daughter Margaret, sister Mary and brother Eoin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, son John, daughter Roisin, daughter in law Jane, Roisin's partner Tony, grandsons MJ, Kevin and Luke, sisters Annie and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Michael rest in peace.

Removal from his home on Monday evening, April 18 arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrick (N91TH22) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 19 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

Dympna Mullan (née Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Milford, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully, at home after a brief illness, in her 100th year, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Dympna Mullan (nee Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Co Roscommon/ Milford, Donegal.

Predeceased by her loving husband Harry. Survived by her devoted family, daughters Geraldine, Helen (UK), Anne and son Harry (USA), son-in-law Andrew, grandsons Jordan, David and Aiden, grand-daughter-in-law Ellen, step great grand-daughter Ella, extended family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, wide circle of friends and her carers. May She Rest In Eternal Peace.

Dympna will lie in repose at the family home (Eircode F52 H004) on Monday, April 18 from 3pm to 6pm. House private on Tuesday morning, April 19 please. Her funeral cortège will leave the family home on Tuesday, April 19 at 11.15am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11.30am for Mass of the Resurrection.

Interment afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please. Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com .

Family flowers only, please. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

