Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 10, 2022

Sr Mary Rose Creegan, formerly of Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Los Angeles, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 of Sr Mary Rose Creegan, DMJ, Los Angeles and late of Crott, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Katie and James, twin brother James Joseph, sister Sarah O’Reilly, brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny, Oliver and PJ.

Sr Mary Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,by her sisters, Sr Mary Enda DMJ, Tess Crowe, Jean Taaffe, Eilish Reilly, Belinda Kirwan, Philomena Burke and Helena Molphy, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and by her International Congregation of The Daughters of Mary and Joseph especially in CA. and Uganda. May she rest in peace.

Mass of The Resurrection will take place in St Paul The Apostle Church, Westwood on Saturday, January 15 at 6pm (Irish Time), Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://sp-apostle.org and follow the youtube link. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (née Shannon), Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 6, 2022 of Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (nee Shannon) Chicago and formerly of Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo and Longford town. Predeceased by her parents Patrick (Corbit) and Mary Anne Shannon Kiltimagh, her husband Steven, daughters Gloria and Renee, son Paul Gerard, brothers Tony Shannon Chicago, Jack Shannon and PJ Shannon Kiltimagh, sisters Maura Kiltimagh, Kathleen, Annie May and Pauline Chicago.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Steven, David, John and Kevin , daughters Anna, Mary and Joanna, brother Martin Shannon Longford, sisters Cora, Regina and Margaret Chicago, her adorable grandchildren and her great grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, her sisters-in-law Tess and Nancy Shannon Kiltimagh and Betty Shannon Longford, her extended family in Kiltimagh, Longford and Chicago and her wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic. May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Curley’s Funeral Home, Chicago, for an Irish Wake on Friday, January 14 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass at 10am (Chicago time) on Saturday, January 15 at Our Lady of St Germaine Church, Oak Lawn, Illinois, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Enquiries to John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh.

David (Dave) Callaghan, Longfield, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 XD26



The death occurred, peacefully, but unexpectedly, at the Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, January 7, 2022 of David (Dave) Callaghan, Longfield, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 XD26 and formerly of Granard, Co Longford / Manchester England. Predeceased by his mother Ann, brother Mark, Marjorie and Terry. Sadly missed by Therese and their loving sons David, Daniel and Donagh , his best friends Alan and Dave mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N39XD26) on Sunday, January 9 from 2pm to 5pm, walk through only and adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid19 regulations. Removal from his home on Monday morning, January 10 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Granardkille Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message in the condolence section below which will be very much appreciated by the family. Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Paddy Drumm, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, January 7, 2022 of Paddy Drumm, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine, his brothers Mel and Roger and by his sisters Bridie, Peggy and Nan. Paddy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Paddy will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, January 9 (walk through only) from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am on Monday, January 10 interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com . The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Brigid Pigott (née Kelly), Rockview, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Costello's Nursing Home, on Thursday, January 6, 2022 of Brigid Pigott (née Kelly), Rockview, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Victor. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Melvin, daughter Lorraine, grandchildren Clifford and Kimberley, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Longford on Sunday evening, January 9 from 4pm until 6pm. (walk through only) followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Legan to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 10 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killglass Cemetery. Family flowers only.

In accordance with current guidelines and in order to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time.



Peter Clyne, Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at home, on Tuesday, January 2, 2022 of Peter Clyne, late of Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin and formerly Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Noel, David, Peter, Patrick, Eamon, Joseph and Jonathan, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Peter Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Murphy Funeral Directors Edenmore on Wednesday, January 12, from 2pm to 5pm. (Covid-19 guidelines must be adhered to while visiting the funeral home). Funeral on Thursday January 13, in the Church of the Virgin Mary, Shangan, arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.stpappinsparish.com/virgin-mary-1 Funeral can be viewed in Dardistown Crematorium on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

The above links are taken from the respective websites. The funeral home accepts no responsibility for the functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Eileen Donnelly (née MacManus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph, Longford, after a long illness bravely borne, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 of Eileen Donnelly (née MacManus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford and formerly Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend James and father Terry.

Eileen will be remembered with love by her mother Annie, brothers Timmie (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dymphna (Texas), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Longford and Leitrim. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Eileen.

Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday, January 10 at 10am traveling via Main Street, Longford, passing her late residence en route to St Patrick Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

PJ Connor, Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 of PJ Connor, Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Phyllis and loving father of Padraig and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and sons, brother Leo, sisters Mollie, Nancy and Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Monday evening January 10 from 5pm until 7pm. (Walk through only please.) Removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, on Tuesday January 11 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Due to covid restrictions still in place, those attending PJ's funeral are requested to refrain from shaking hands with the family, are asked to continue to wear face masks and are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing. Those wishing to observe PJ's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly (née Brady), Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan / Offaly



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year, in the gentle care of Eliza Lodge, Banagher, Co Offaly, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 of Catherine (Kathleen) Kelly, née Brady, late of Drummartin, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and formerly of Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Desmond, loving mother of Karl, Mary Byrne,(Birr) and Gerald, sadly missed by her son-in-law Micheal, daughters-in-law Clare and Liz, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brother Eddie, sister Bridie (McEnroe), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

