Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 7, 2018

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Folan (née Barden), formerly of The Demense and Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford / Galway



The death occurred on Saturday, October 6 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Folan (née Barden), formerly of The Demense and Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford / Galway. Predeceased by her husband John (late of Clifden, Co Galway), her brother Tom and sister Maureen. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; brother Micky (Lismore), Sean (Longford) and Seamus (Longford), Brendan (London), her sister Kitty Flynn (Clonbalt Woods, Longford), sisters in law, nieces, brother in law, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sunday, October 7 from 5pm until 7pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection, also in the Hospital Chapel, on Monday, October 8 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ann Egan (née Cunningham), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 4 of Ann Egan (nee Cunningham), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford and formerly Moate, Co Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Egan. Dearest mother to Noleen, Jimmy, Anna and Kate. much loved grandma to Danial, Siobhan, Sean, Darragh, Patrick, Sarah, Emily, Conor and James. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanna, son-in-law Alan and Noleen's partner David. Her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 7 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen King (née Hackett), Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Friday, October 5 of Eileen King (née Hackett), Lissoy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her son Enda, her niece Betty, nephews Tommy, Gerry, Richie and John, relatives friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, this Monday evening, October 8 from 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 9 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie