Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 17, 2018

Eithne Kane (née Eustace), Annaly, Rocks Road, Kingscourt, Cavan / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Eithne Kane, (nee Eustace) Annaly, Rocks Road, Kingscourt, Co Cavan and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford, peacefully after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Derek and brothers Andy, Kieran & Fr Louis (Longford). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Deirdre, Eithne & Susan, sons David & Brendan, daughters-in-law Annette & Paula, sons-in-law Donal Cullen & Michael Carroll, beloved grandchildren Louise, Cathy, Conor, Fiona, Hannah, Tessa, Lily, Charlie, Derek, Grace & Andy. Sadly missed by her brothers Des (Shannon) & Gerry (Birmingham), sisters-in-law Evelyn & Patsy, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, August 17 from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday, August 18 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Sunday morning August 19 at 11.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust.



Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, August 16 of Barbara Murphy, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, in St James' Hospital.

Much loved mother of Tanja, Gordon, Diana and Michael. Barbara will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, her eleven beloved grandchildren , sister Marianne, brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter's home in Clondalkin on Sunday August 19 between 1pm and 6pm. Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Clondalkin, on Monday, August 20 at 2pm, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin Village, tel: 01 4574455.

Christina ‘Mags’ Maughan, Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home on Sunday, August 12, of Christina ‘Mags’ Maughan, Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford / Dublin.Predeceased by her partner Martin. Mags will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbours.

Always in our hearts, forever in our thoughts. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Friday, August 17 from 2pm until 3pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 18 in St Peter's Church, Phibsboro, Dublin 7, followed with burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Eamonn Lynch, Lucan, Dublin / Creevy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday, August 14 of Eamonn Lynch, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Creevy, Co Longford.

Eamonn, beloved husband of Bernadette (Berna) and dear father of Rosemarie, Bernadette, Liam and his dearly departed daughter Fionnuala; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister Julia, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lucan on Friday morning August 17 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Oliver Doyle, Lickbla, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Clondalkin, Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday, August 12 of Oliver Doyle, Lickbla, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and late of Harelawn Grove, Clondalkin, Co Dublin; suddenly, in Lanzarote, Canary Islands.

Predeceased by his brother John, mother Sarah, father John and first wife Marion. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; sons and daughters Sarah, Tanya, Tracey, Patrice, Peter, Tracey, Shauna, Wayne and Dean; sons-in-law and daughter-in-law Patrick, Chris, Jason, Kenneth, Daniel and Gillian; brothers and sisters Joe, Dottie, Denis, Mary, Anto, Paul, Kevin, James and Liam; grandchildren Ben, Lee, Karl, Priya, Chris, Lavender, Sebastian, Elliot, Aubree, Elijah and Jayden; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Oliver rest in peace.

Arriving at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath on Sunday, August 19 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, and afterwards reposing at his home in Lickbla from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday, August 20th to St Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, arriving at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

PJ Smith, Main Street, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 14 of PJ Smith, Main Street, Arva, Co Cavan, at Cavan General Hospital.

PJ, beloved husband of Theresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

Funeral at 11am on Friday morning August 17 in Church of The Sacred Heart, Arva. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Brendan Hogan, Castlegaddery, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, August 15 of Brendan Hogan, Castlegaddery, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, sons Simon, Colin, Keith, daughter Elaine, brother Michael, sisters Anne and Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Friday evening, August 17 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Emper Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 18 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

Thomas Cunnion, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, August 15 of Thomas Cunnion, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and formerly Cornafest. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass takes place on Friday, August 17 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Monday, August 13 of James ‘Jim’ Kelly, Newtown, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brother John and sisters Mary and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private removal from Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Saturday morning, August 18 to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

