Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Sr Reena Dawson, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, June 17 of Sr Reena Dawson, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Granard, Longford. Former principal Cnoc Mhuire, Granard.

Predeceased by her brother Tommy, sisters Margaret and Teresa. Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy in the Mercy Congregation, her sister Agnes, sister-in-law Jeannie, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Tuesday, June 19 at 4.30pm with evening prayer at 7.30pm. Remains will arrive to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Wednesday, June 20 for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by interment in Community Plot in church grounds. Family flowers only please.

Craig McDermott, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, June 16 of Craig McDermott, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Much beloved son of Maureen and the late Paddy-Joe and loving brother of Shelley. Deeply regretted by his loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 19 from 4pm until 9pm and on Wednesday, June 20 from 4pm until 9pm. House private on Thursday morning, please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 21 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ Donohue, Granard, Longford / Trim, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully at Northwick Park Hospital, on Monday, June 11 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Donohue, Wembley UK and formerly Granard, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosetta, son Gerard, daughter in law Julie, daughter Noelle, son in law Mark, grandchildren Hannah, Rebeccah, Jack, Elizabeth, Elliott, Amelie, his brothers, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McEvoys Funeral Home, Market Street, Trim on Wednesday afternoon June 20 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 21 in the Church of the Nativity, Kilmessan and burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Eileen Loughrey (née Heavey), Cadamstown, Broadford, Kildare / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Saturday, June 16 of Eileen Loughrey (nee Heavey), Cadamstown, Broadford, Kildare/ Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Wife of the late Johnny, deeply regretted by her son Pete and his partner Adrienne, grandsons Peter and Darren and their partners Sara and Martina, great grandchildren Oliva, Tyler, Jessica, Jason, Darren and Jade, sisters Frances, Rosaleen, Eithna, Monica and Anne, brothers Oliver, Jimmy and Anthony, extended family and friends. May Eileen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, June 19 from 3pm with Rosary on both nights at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, June 20 at 1pm to St Mary's Church, Broadford, Co Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Cadamstown Cemetery.

Peter Thorn, Thornbury Fields, Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his beloved family, on Friday, June 15 of Peter Thorn, Thornbury Fields, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, and Bedfordshire, England. Peter will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Janet, children, Nadine, Micah, Kyle and Rivers, adored grandchildren Conor, Gabrielle, Logan, and Ava, sisters Ann, Irene, and Barbara, brothers Ray and Keith, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Never Forgotten.

Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 20 at St Thomas' Church, Rathowen, followed by cremation at 4pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Louis Connolly, Toomore, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Saturday, June 16 of Louis Connolly, Toomore, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Roscommon.

Removal on Tuesday, June 19 from McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, to arrive at Aughrim Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.



William McCabe, Drumheckna, Ballinagh, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, June 15 of William McCabe, Drumheckna, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and late of Cavan Town.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Tuesday, June 19 from 4pm to 6pm, with removal to SS Patrick and Felim, Cavan to arrive at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 20 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Cullies Cemetery. ‘May He Rest In Peace’.





