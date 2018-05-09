Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - evening

Eoin Garry, Donore Drive, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Sunday, May 6 of Eoin Garry, Donore Drive, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Kilbeggan, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving mother Lizzie, sister Avril, brothers Sean, William and Nathan, his dear partner Mary, his son Óisin, his step-sons Ryan, Jordan, Shane, Kyle and Leon, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. May Eoin Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Wednesday, May 9 from 3pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St Nicholas Church, Multyfarnham arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 10 at 11am, followed by burial in St. Andrew's Cemetery.

