Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Joseph Walsh, 10 Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 7 of Joseph Walsh, 10 Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers and sisters, Kay, Jack, Gerry, Dick, Marie, Pat, Noeleen, Jim and Bea, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Bea's home in Darogue on Tuesday afternoon May 8 from 4pm until 9pm. House private please thereafter. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 9 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Donal Murray, Bray, Wicklow / Killashee, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 6 of Donal Murray, Bray, Co Wicklow and formerly of Killashee, Co Longford (late of Fás), peacefully in the presence of his family at St Vincent's University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Catherine, Deirdre and Clodagh, father-in-law of John, loving grandfather to Molly and Leo, brother of Dermot and Vera, brother-in-law of Patricia, favourite uncle and grand uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Will be very sadly missed by his family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Monday, May 7. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, May 9 at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, Co Dublin. Family flowers only, donations to LauraLynn Foundation. May He Rest In Peace.

Margaret ‘Cissie’ Dodd (née Rogers), Dublin and formerly of Derrycassin, Dring, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred on Thursday, May 3 of Margaret ‘Cissie’ Dodd (nee Rogers), Dublin and formerly of Derrycassin, Dring, Longford/ Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,daughter Sarah, sons Vincent, Patrick and Henry, daughter in law Eilish, grandchildren Ethan, Amy and Elva, great grandchild Isla,brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 8 in St Colmcille’s Church Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 11am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

