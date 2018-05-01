Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - evening

Paddy ‘Sancjus’ Smith, No 2 Abbeycourt, Abbeylara, Longford / Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred on Monday, April 30 of Paddy ‘Sancjus’ Smith, No 2 Abbeycourt, Abbeylara, Longford and formerly of Legwee, Loughduff, Co Cavan. Paddy passed away peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Dina, sons Barry, Pat-Joe, and Michael, daughters-in-law Stephanine, Kate and Lize, sisters Anna May (England), Kathy Newman (Cloughernal), brother-in-law David, grandchildren Laura, Gary, Stephen, John, Elliot, Charlotte, Michaela and Leah, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends. Paddy's journey was like most, full of ups and downs, this last hill on his road was just too steep to climb. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Abbeylara on Wednesday, May 2 from 1pm with prayers at 10pm. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, on Thursday, May 3 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care c/o Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member. Family time on Thursday morning please.

Christopher ‘Christy’ Fitzpatrick, Cornafunshion, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The Padre Pio Ward, St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Tuesday, May 1 of Christopher ‘Christy’ Fitzpatrick, late of Cornafunshion, Killoe, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Wednesday, May 2 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 3 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe followed by burial afterwards to Aughaboy Cemetery. Rest In Peace.

Roseleen Clinton (née Kiernan), Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 30 of Roseleen Clinton (née Kiernan), S.R.N. (Dublin and Longford). Beloved wife of the late P.J. (Paddy); sadly missed by her much loved children Miriam, Gerard, Patrick and Rhona, their partners Regina and John Joe, her adoring grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Susan, Rory and Leigh, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Wednesday, May 2 with family in attendance from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, May 3 to the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery. House private please. May she Rest in Peace.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Keenan, Aughnageera, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Manor Edgeworthstown, on Monday, April 30 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Keenan, Aughnageera, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his father John (Sean), deeply regretted by his mother Lizzie, sisters Patsy (Crookedwood) and Liz, his brothers John (Laddie) and James (Jas) nephews, Paul, David, Derek, Colin, Paul, and Enda, nieces Susan and Laura, grandnieces and grand-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, May 1 from 4pm with evening prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am in Our Lady's Manor chapel with burial afterwards in Ardagh cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society. Donation box in Our Lady's Manor or care of Gogan Funeral Directors.

Peter Prunty, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Sunday, April 29 of Peter Prunty, Aughaboy, Killoe, Longford. Peter will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene (Newtownforbes), and Billy (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, his good neighbours and friends. And while he lies in peaceful sleep, His memory we shall always keep. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell Funeral Home, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Tuesday, May 1 from 7pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed with burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Brigid Forde (née Mulvany), Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, April 22 of Brigid Forde (née Mulvany), Selsdon, Surrey, and late of Empor, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom), deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Matthew and Tommy, daughter Mary-Caroline, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Matthew, Venetia, Daniel and Lauren, great grandchildren Hallie and Charlie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal from Dublin Airport on Tuesday, May 1 to arrive at Empor Church at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in St Peter's the Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Anne ‘Babs’ Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Bethany House, Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass, on Saturday, April 28 of Anne ‘Babs’ Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly, formerly of New York and Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving family Peggy, Marcella, Pauline and Jimmy, sons in law Alo, Brian and Joe, daughter in law Andrea, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Peggy and Alo Connolly, Kildangan, Tullamore, on Tuesday, May 1 from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, May 2 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Milltown Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie