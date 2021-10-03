Latest national Covid figures released

A TOTAL of 1,051 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this Sunday afternoon.
It is a drop on yesterday's figure of 1,586. There are no figures for counties released over the weekend.
As of 8am today, 319 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning, there were 298 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 56 in ICU.
Rain fails to dampen spirits as centenary of Clonfin Ambush commemorated
Longford County Council, in partnership with the Clonfin Commemoration Committee marked the centenary of the ambush at Clonfin at the weekend, with two memorable events at the site between Ballinalee and Granard.
Woman arrested after man allegedly stabbed in Longford town
A woman is being questioned by detectives in Longford this morning after a man was allegedly stabbed in the arm during the early hours of this morning.
Government told to ‘wake the hell up’ over Longford's affordable housing fears
Longford looks set to miss out on being included in a State backed affordable housing rollout after council bosses conceded they don't "see anything" in the scheme to address the county's house building needs going forward.
Longford councillor urges Irish Rail to curb drug dealing activity
Irish Rail chiefs are to be pressed into erecting higher steel fencing at a level crossing in Longford town in an attempt to nullify drug dealing and anti social behaviour.
A parade led by a Defence Forces Colour Party, followed by the Peter Keenan Branch of the ONE and Longford Pipe Band
A woman arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town during the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.
A court has heard how a Longford man hurled abuse at a gang who confronted him and allegedly threatened him along the county town's Great Water Street (pictured).
Calls for a new footpath to be installed between Ardagh village and a nearby GAA grounds sparked a bitter political row at last week's Ballymahon Municipal District meeting
