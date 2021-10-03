Search

BREAKING: Woman arrested after man allegedly stabbed in Longford town

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

A woman is being questioned by detectives in Longford this morning after a man was allegedly stabbed in the arm during the early hours of this morning.

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The victim, who is in his early 30s and is related to the female suspect, was allegedly assaulted at a house in Longford town shortly after midnight.

He has been taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries.

A woman in her late 30s was arrested a short time later and taken to Longford garda station for questioning.

She is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Last night's incident represents the second alleged stabbing gardaí in Longford are investigating in the past 48 hours.

A Lithuanian man in his late 30s sustained serious injuries on Friday night when he was allegedly stabbed in the head at an apartment along the Strokestown Road area of Longford town.

Fifty-one-year-old Grigorijus Sibika, Top Flat, Keanes Garage, Strokestown Road, Longford was brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court last night charged with Section 3 assault causing harm.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man remanded in custody over alleged stabbing in Longford town

He was remanded in custody by Judge Deirdre Gearty until a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday.

