03/10/2021

Longford man was 'minding his own business' when confronted by gang, court hears

Great Water Street

A court has heard how a Longford man hurled abuse at a gang who confronted him and allegedly threatened him along the county town's Great Water Street (pictured).

A man was fined at for hurling abuse at a number of people after an alleged threat was made to him, a sitting of Longford District Court has heard.

 

Bill Lawrence, 39 Great Water Street, Longford, came before last week's court sitting charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour at Main Street, Longford on September 24 2019.

His solicitor, John Quinn said Mr Lawrence had been “minding his own business” until he came across a group of other people who suddenly became confrontational.

“Some sort of threat was made, he retaliated and told them where to go,” he said.

It was at that juncture Garda John Fitzmaurice arrived at the scene, he said, and observed his client using “counter language” against the group.

Mr Quinn added Mr Lawrence was not working at the minute and is currently on social welfare.

Judge Marie Keane convicted and fined Mr him €150, giving Mr Lawrence four months to pay.

