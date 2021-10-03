Longford man was 'minding his own business' when confronted by gang, court hears

A court has heard how a Longford man hurled abuse at a gang who confronted him and allegedly threatened him along the county town's Great Water Street (pictured).
A man was fined at for hurling abuse at a number of people after an alleged threat was made to him, a sitting of Longford District Court has heard.
Bill Lawrence, 39 Great Water Street, Longford, came before last week's court sitting charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour at Main Street, Longford on September 24 2019.
His solicitor, John Quinn said Mr Lawrence had been “minding his own business” until he came across a group of other people who suddenly became confrontational.
“Some sort of threat was made, he retaliated and told them where to go,” he said.
It was at that juncture Garda John Fitzmaurice arrived at the scene, he said, and observed his client using “counter language” against the group.
Mr Quinn added Mr Lawrence was not working at the minute and is currently on social welfare.
Judge Marie Keane convicted and fined Mr him €150, giving Mr Lawrence four months to pay.
A court has heard how a Longford man hurled abuse at a gang who confronted him and allegedly threatened him along the county town's Great Water Street (pictured).
Calls for a new footpath to be installed between Ardagh village and a nearby GAA grounds sparked a bitter political row at last week's Ballymahon Municipal District meeting
At the launch of the Tractor Run were; Johnny May, Michael Egan (committee member),Darren Mulledy (committee Chairperson) and Jimmy Jordan Picture: Lalin Swaris
At the launch of the third edition of the Guide to Services for Young People with Disabilities in Longford and Westmeath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.