Ross 'fast becoming the Jackie Healy Rae of Longford' as Casey accused of 'failing to deliver since Boxer Moran' exit

Fresh pleas for a footpath to be installed with a view towards linking Ardagh village to a local GAA grounds has been branded 'cute hoorism' and 'gutter politics'.

Cllrs Paul Ross and Mark Casey (pictured) became embroiled in a heated exchange at a Ballymahon Municipal District meeting last week over renewed appeals for a connecting walkway to be erected from the three time Tidy Towns winning village to Keenan Park.

Before the notice of motion's author Cllr Ross addressed the topic, Cllr Casey accused the former county council cathaoirleach of “magpieing” on his own efforts to bring the project to fruition.

“We put in for money last year and were unsuccessful with it and we are in for funding again this year,” he shouted, claiming he had been working closely with area engineer Paul Newell and local landowners for several months.

“It's just ridiculous what's going on.

“It's cute hoorism and absolute gutter politics.

“Lads if you can't come up with your own ideas then don't go and jump on someone else's ideas.”

Fine Gael group leader Cllr Colm Murray swiftly attempted to interject, but was soon shouted down by an increasingly irate Cllr Casey.

That prompted Cllr Ross to repeatedly ask Cathaoirleach Cllr Mick Cahill to “move” or officially raise the issue before his five fellow municipal district councillors.

“Hold on Mark, can I move the motion chairman?” Cllr Ross asked as order was eventually restored following a prolonged period of verbal barracking.

The Fine Gael local representative insisted he was intent on mentioning his independent colleague's input during his address, but said his reasons for tabling the motion were down to how “nothing had been done” on the issue for the past two years.

“I was also working with Terry Rooney and the regeneration team before you put the motion forward,” he told Cllr Casey.

“I am trying to keep this on the agenda to get this project and to deliver this together,” he said.

“We have worked very well as a group over the last seven or eight years and I don't think we have ever had a row Mark in all fairness.”

Speaking following the meeting, Cllr Ross accused Cllr Casey of “failing to deliver since (Kevin) Boxer Moran” departed the national political arena, a barb Cllr Casey was only too quick to take aim at.

“It's not the first time he (Cllr Ross) has done this, he did the same in trying to claim credit for Rabbit Park (in Ardagh),” he said.

“He is fast becoming the Jackie Healy Rae of Longford, the only thing is he is short of the cap.”